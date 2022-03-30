$49.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to announce $49.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $210.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.51 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $235.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 233,823 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 171,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ooma by 1,578.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 164,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.