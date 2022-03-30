$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

KHC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 4,439,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,560. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

