$51.50 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will announce $51.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the highest is $51.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HONE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 334,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,133. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $723.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

