5,486 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,603,000 after purchasing an additional 801,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after buying an additional 701,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

