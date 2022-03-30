$800.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will report $800.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.