Aave Price Reaches $225.95 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $225.95 or 0.00478128 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00109036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,658,610 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

