Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $437,850.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACELGet Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $378,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 227,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

