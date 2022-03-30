ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $420.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.29. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $794.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 473,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

