Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Down 7.6%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 33,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 29,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.
About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagene (ADAG)
