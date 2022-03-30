Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Down 7.6%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 33,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 29,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adagene during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

