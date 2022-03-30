ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADS-TEC Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADS-TEC Energy.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

