AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
AerCap stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 4,806,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,490. AerCap has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.
About AerCap (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.