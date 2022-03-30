AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AerCap stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 4,806,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,490. AerCap has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

