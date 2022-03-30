Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. 12,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group makes up approximately 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 1.68% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.