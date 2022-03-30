Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 324.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AEZS stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

