AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading 5.7% Higher

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 13,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 730,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AEye alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.