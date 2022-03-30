Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

AFMD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 940,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,383. The company has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

