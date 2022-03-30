AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.