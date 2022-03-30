AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading 0.2% Higher

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.10 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 164.20 ($2.15). Approximately 113,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 107,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.80 ($2.15).

The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

