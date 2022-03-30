Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) were down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.87. Approximately 1,505,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 205,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

