Aion Hits Market Cap of $53.42 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $53.42 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,214.07 or 1.00069952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00064334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.00332494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00138067 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032162 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

