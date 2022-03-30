Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $186.55 million and $25.98 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.00405305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00093231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00107550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

