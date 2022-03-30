Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading 8.5% Higher

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.73. 12,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,689,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

