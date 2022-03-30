AllDigital (OTCMKTS:ADGL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AllDigital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADGL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. AllDigital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 16,700 shares.

About AllDigital (OTCMKTS:ADGL)

AllDigital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital broadcasting solutions. Its technology, AllDigital Brevity, transcode digital video files to multiple formats and to multiple destinations while transporting them at super-accelerated speeds over the Internet. The company was founded on August 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

