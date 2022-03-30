AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.
NYSE AFB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.58.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
