Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 145,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QVAL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 8,520 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

