Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
AMRC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $101.86.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ameresco (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.