Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

AMRC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.82.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

