Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

TSE USA traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$240.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

