AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Hits $3.77 Million

AMLT (AMLT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $2,356.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

