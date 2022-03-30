Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

