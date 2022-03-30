Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $11,548,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 25,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

