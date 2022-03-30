Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.32. 2,591,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,540. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $155.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

