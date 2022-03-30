Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.