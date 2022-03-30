Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 15,107,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

