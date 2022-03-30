Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) to post sales of $336.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.70 million and the highest is $340.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $281.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 258,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,777. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.