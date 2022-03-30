Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.62. 14,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.65. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

