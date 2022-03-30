Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) will post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.62. 14,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.65. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.