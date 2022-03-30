Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $171.36

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

