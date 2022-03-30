Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $119.57

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49. Brunswick has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brunswick by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.