Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $82.35

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

