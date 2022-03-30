Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT at $39.80

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $34.91 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

