Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $46.75

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
STAG stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
