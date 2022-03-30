Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $46.75

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 200,907 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,359,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.