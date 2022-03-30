Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.41 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $257.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

