Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $476.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.71 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

