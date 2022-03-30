Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $61.32. 35,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

