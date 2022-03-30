Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,040,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,665,885. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

