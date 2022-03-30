AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.51

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.51 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 94.65 ($1.24). AO World shares last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 355,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.53. The company has a market capitalization of £434.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

