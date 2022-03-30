APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in APA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

APA stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

