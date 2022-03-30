Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $14.52

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.15. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 13,829 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $35,165,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $19,029,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.