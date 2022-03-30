Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the lowest is $15.49 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

APEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. CPMG Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 170,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,512. The company has a market cap of $251.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.