Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)
