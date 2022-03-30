Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth $2,394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 45,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.