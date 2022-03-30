Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.29 and last traded at $63.51. Approximately 6,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 488,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Get Appian alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 448,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,005,724. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.