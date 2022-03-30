Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Archaea Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,734. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

